Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 3,505 Shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) by 27.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,505 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in CarMax were worth $1,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KMX. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 83.7% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in CarMax during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in CarMax by 202.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in CarMax during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in CarMax during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. 94.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KMX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of CarMax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of CarMax from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $140.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of CarMax from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of CarMax from $157.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Citic Securities initiated coverage on shares of CarMax in a research report on Friday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.91.

Shares of NYSE:KMX opened at $105.24 on Wednesday. CarMax, Inc. has a one year low of $96.39 and a one year high of $155.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $113.67 and a 200-day moving average of $129.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $17.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.49.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.19. CarMax had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 24.82%. The company had revenue of $8.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. CarMax’s revenue was up 64.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that CarMax, Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current year.

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operators. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment consists of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

