Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 69,509 Shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN – Get Rating) by 72.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,622 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 69,509 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.10% of Schnitzer Steel Industries worth $1,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHN. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries during the 1st quarter worth $71,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $110,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 104.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Schnitzer Steel Industries alerts:

Shares of SCHN opened at $47.70 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.90. Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.34 and a fifty-two week high of $59.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.18). Schnitzer Steel Industries had a return on equity of 25.82% and a net margin of 6.44%. The firm had revenue of $798.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $857.06 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 62.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s payout ratio is presently 11.24%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

About Schnitzer Steel Industries (Get Rating)

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc engages in the recycling of ferrous and nonferrous scrap metal and manufacture of finished steel products. It operates through the following segments: Auto and Metals Recycling (AMR) and Cascade Steel and Scrap (CSS). The Auto and Metals Recycling segment acquires and recycles ferrous and nonferrous scrap metal for sale to foreign and domestic metal producers, processors and brokers and procure salvaged vehicles and sells serviceable used auto parts from these vehicles through a network of self-service auto parts stores.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Schnitzer Steel Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schnitzer Steel Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.