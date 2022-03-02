Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 9,499 Shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC reduced its position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,499 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.05% of Piedmont Office Realty Trust worth $1,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,010,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,539,000 after purchasing an additional 39,693 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 2.4% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,685,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,671,000 after acquiring an additional 107,700 shares during the last quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 55.9% in the second quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 3,112,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116,729 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 4.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,575,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,890,000 after acquiring an additional 110,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 9.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,391,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,173,000 after acquiring an additional 202,592 shares during the last quarter. 81.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PDM opened at $16.73 on Wednesday. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.67 and a 1-year high of $20.35. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of -1,673.00 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.05.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -8,400.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th.

In other Piedmont Office Realty Trust news, Director Glenn Gary Cohen purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.82 per share, with a total value of $79,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc engages in the owning, managing, operating, leasing, acquiring, developing, investing in, and disposing of office real estate assets. . Its activities include acquisition, investment, development, management, disposing, and ownership of commercial real estate properties throughout the United States.

