Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Takes Position in indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 94,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,165,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.07% of indie Semiconductor at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in indie Semiconductor in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in indie Semiconductor in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in indie Semiconductor by 470.6% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Caption Management LLC bought a new position in indie Semiconductor in the third quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in indie Semiconductor in the third quarter valued at about $75,000. 26.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ INDI opened at $7.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.12. indie Semiconductor, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.45 and a 52 week high of $16.33. The company has a market capitalization of $998.93 million, a P/E ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.27.

In related news, President Ichiro Aoki sold 291,920 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.23, for a total transaction of $3,570,181.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Thomas Schiller sold 242,397 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.06, for a total value of $2,923,307.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 2,291,294 shares of company stock worth $26,713,854 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 20.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on INDI. B. Riley lowered their target price on indie Semiconductor from $22.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded indie Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on indie Semiconductor from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.35.

indie Semiconductor Company Profile

indie Semiconductor, a fabless semiconductor company, designs and manufactures custom mixed-signal microcontrollers for automotive, medical, industrial, and consumer applications. The company offers custom solutions, standard products, and building blocks. It also integrates analog sub-systems, such as RF transceivers, power management circuitry, and sensor interfaces.

