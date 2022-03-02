Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $386.15 Million

Equities analysts predict that Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS – Get Rating) will report $386.15 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Custom Truck One Source’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $374.80 million to $397.50 million. Custom Truck One Source posted sales of $83.26 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 363.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Custom Truck One Source will report full year sales of $1.20 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.19 billion to $1.21 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.54 billion to $1.63 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Custom Truck One Source.

Get Custom Truck One Source alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CTOS. Citigroup began coverage on Custom Truck One Source in a report on Monday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Custom Truck One Source in a report on Friday, January 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Custom Truck One Source from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Custom Truck One Source in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Custom Truck One Source currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.67.

Shares of NYSE CTOS opened at $7.63 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.39. Custom Truck One Source has a twelve month low of $6.09 and a twelve month high of $11.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.74 and a beta of 0.23.

In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 1,848,446 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.07, for a total value of $14,916,959.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Thomas R. Rich acquired 15,000 shares of Custom Truck One Source stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.62 per share, with a total value of $114,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $190,500. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blackstone Inc purchased a new position in shares of Custom Truck One Source in the 2nd quarter worth $134,912,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Custom Truck One Source in the 4th quarter worth $19,694,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Custom Truck One Source by 283.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,852,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,619,000 after buying an additional 2,109,383 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Custom Truck One Source in the 2nd quarter worth $12,894,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Custom Truck One Source by 194.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 712,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,648,000 after buying an additional 470,770 shares during the last quarter. 90.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Custom Truck One Source (Get Rating)

Custom Truck One Source, Inc engages in the sale and rental of truck and heavy equipment. The firm offers aftermarket parts and service, equipment customization, remanufacturing, financing solutions, and asset disposal services. The company is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Custom Truck One Source (CTOS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Custom Truck One Source Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Custom Truck One Source and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.