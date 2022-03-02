CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

CVD Equipment Co. (NASDAQ:CVV – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $4.49. CVD Equipment shares last traded at $4.26, with a volume of 10,472 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CVD Equipment in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

The stock has a market capitalization of $28.49 million, a PE ratio of 53.26 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.52.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in CVD Equipment by 20.8% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 14,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,474 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in CVD Equipment during the third quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, AMH Equity Ltd bought a new position in CVD Equipment during the fourth quarter worth about $2,726,000. 28.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVD Equipment Company Profile (NASDAQ:CVV)

CVD Equipment Corp. engages in the design, development, and manufacture of chemical vapor deposition, gas control, and other state-of-the-art equipment and process solutions. It operates through the following segments: Chemical Vapor Deposition (CVD), Stainless Design Concepts (SDC), Materials, and Corporate.

