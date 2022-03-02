CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Position Boosted by Symmetry Partners LLC

Symmetry Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 83.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,865 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,822 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $3,597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 564 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 46.7% in the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 638 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. 76.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other CVS Health news, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 68,482 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total value of $7,361,815.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 21,386 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total value of $2,277,609.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 143,864 shares of company stock worth $15,572,925 in the last ninety days. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CVS stock traded up $2.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $104.45. 387,463 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,409,430. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $104.39 and its 200-day moving average is $94.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $137.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.82. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $68.28 and a 52 week high of $111.25.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.05. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 2.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 20th. This is a positive change from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is 36.91%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CVS. Raymond James lowered CVS Health from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on CVS Health from $107.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on CVS Health from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on CVS Health from $111.00 to $116.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.95.

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long-Term Care segment includes the sale of prescription drugs and an assortment of health and wellness products, and general merchandise.

