Cyren (NASDAQ:CYRN) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Cyren Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYRN – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $6.60. Cyren shares last traded at $6.49, with a volume of 8,517,230 shares.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Cyren in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.42 million, a P/E ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 0.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.25.
About Cyren (NASDAQ:CYRN)
CYREN Ltd. engages in the provision of cloud-based security solutions. Its products include web and electronic mail security, cyber intelligence suite, malware attack detection, mobile security, uniform resource locator filtering, phishing intelligence feed, and anti-spam. The company was founded by Amir Lev, Gideon Mantel, and Nahum Sharfman on February 10, 1991 and is headquartered in Herzliya, Israel.
