Cyren (NASDAQ:CYRN) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Cyren Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYRN – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $6.60. Cyren shares last traded at $6.49, with a volume of 8,517,230 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Cyren in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.42 million, a P/E ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 0.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.25.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYRN. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Cyren during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC bought a new position in Cyren in the third quarter worth $30,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Cyren in the second quarter worth $51,000. Herald Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in Cyren by 61.6% in the third quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd now owns 97,511 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 37,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Cyren in the second quarter worth $79,000. 54.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cyren

CYREN Ltd. engages in the provision of cloud-based security solutions. Its products include web and electronic mail security, cyber intelligence suite, malware attack detection, mobile security, uniform resource locator filtering, phishing intelligence feed, and anti-spam. The company was founded by Amir Lev, Gideon Mantel, and Nahum Sharfman on February 10, 1991 and is headquartered in Herzliya, Israel.

