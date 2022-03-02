Dero Price Up 21% Over Last Week (DERO)

Dero (CURRENCY:DERO) traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 2nd. Dero has a total market capitalization of $148.07 million and approximately $1.41 million worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Dero has traded up 21% against the US dollar. One Dero coin can now be purchased for $13.19 or 0.00029971 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

About Dero

Dero (CRYPTO:DERO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theCryptonight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 5th, 2017. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,221,914 coins. Dero’s official Twitter account is @DeroProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Dero is forum.dero.io . Dero’s official website is dero.io . The Reddit community for Dero is /r/DeroProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. “

Dero Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dero using one of the exchanges listed above.

