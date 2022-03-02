Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $111.40 Million

Brokerages expect Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP – Get Rating) to announce $111.40 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Despegar.com’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $113.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $109.70 million. Despegar.com posted sales of $53.25 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 109.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Despegar.com will report full year sales of $308.63 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $306.60 million to $311.40 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $539.71 million, with estimates ranging from $518.64 million to $574.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Despegar.com.

Several research firms have issued reports on DESP. Citigroup upgraded shares of Despegar.com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Despegar.com from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Despegar.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Despegar.com in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Despegar.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Despegar.com in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $144,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in Despegar.com during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Despegar.com during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DESP stock opened at $11.26 on Wednesday. Despegar.com has a one year low of $7.97 and a one year high of $17.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.85 and its 200 day moving average is $11.20. The company has a market capitalization of $789.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.29 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Despegar.com Corp. provides online travel agency services. It offers tours and corporate packages to destinations such as Paris, Cancun, Rio de Janeiro, Rome, Barcelona, and Las Vegas, as well as vehicle rentals and hotel bookings. The company was founded by Roberto Hernán Souviron, Federico Fuchs, Martín Rastellino, Ernesto Cadeiras and Christian Vilate in December 1999 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

