Diamcor Mining (CVE:DMI) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Diamcor Mining Inc. (CVE:DMI – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$0.30. Diamcor Mining shares last traded at C$0.30, with a volume of 16,400 shares.

The company has a market capitalization of C$26.66 million and a P/E ratio of -6.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 617.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.31.

Diamcor Mining (CVE:DMI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 29th. The mining company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$1.36 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Diamcor Mining Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Diamcor Mining Inc, a junior mining and exploration company, identifies, acquires, explores for, evaluates, operates, and develops diamond based resource properties. It holds interests in the Krone-Endora at Venetia project that consists of Krone 104MS and Endora 66MS farms covering a combined surface area of approximately 5,888 hectares located in South Africa.

