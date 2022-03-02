Digimarc Co. (NASDAQ:DMRC) Position Boosted by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Digimarc Co. (NASDAQ:DMRC – Get Rating) by 91.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 92,800 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,400 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned about 0.55% of Digimarc worth $3,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Digimarc by 21.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,219 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Digimarc by 132.2% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,477 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Digimarc in the first quarter worth about $116,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Digimarc in the third quarter worth about $150,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Digimarc by 222.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,206 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 3,593 shares during the last quarter. 48.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ DMRC opened at $29.26 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.09. Digimarc Co. has a 52-week low of $22.11 and a 52-week high of $53.74.

Digimarc Corp. engages in the provision of media identification and management solutions. It develops solutions, licenses intellectual property, and provides development services. The company also connects print, audio, and packaging to brand-defined online content, protects, identifies, and tracks digital files, and confirms content and objects are genuine, unaltered, and from an authorized source.

