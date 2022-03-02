Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 1,059 Shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 91,237 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,059 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.10% of RingCentral worth $19,842,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of RingCentral by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,333,792 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $290,100,000 after buying an additional 270,275 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of RingCentral by 1,677.2% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 409,385 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $89,041,000 after buying an additional 386,349 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of RingCentral in the 3rd quarter worth $69,274,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of RingCentral by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 293,564 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $63,849,000 after buying an additional 55,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of RingCentral by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 285,609 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $82,992,000 after buying an additional 13,521 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

Get RingCentral alerts:

RNG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on RingCentral from $300.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. KeyCorp lowered their target price on RingCentral from $295.00 to $252.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. BTIG Research lowered their target price on RingCentral from $350.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on RingCentral from $240.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on RingCentral from $220.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, RingCentral currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $267.00.

RNG stock opened at $125.83 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $208.31. RingCentral, Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.49 and a twelve month high of $388.35. The firm has a market cap of $11.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.77 and a beta of 0.71.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 184.86% and a negative net margin of 23.59%. The business had revenue of $448.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.16) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that RingCentral, Inc. will post -2 EPS for the current year.

In other RingCentral news, CAO John H. Marlow sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.83, for a total value of $314,745.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.35% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral Profile (Get Rating)

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones, and allows for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for RingCentral Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RingCentral and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.