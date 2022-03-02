Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Boosts Stake in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,175,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,464 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.25% of Empire State Realty Trust worth $21,825,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ESRT. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Empire State Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in Empire State Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $102,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust during the third quarter worth $117,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust during the third quarter worth $119,000. Finally, Financial Council Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at about $120,000. 78.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ESRT opened at $9.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of -133.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.26. Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.36 and a 12-month high of $13.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 9.24 and a current ratio of 9.24.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Empire State Realty Trust’s payout ratio is -200.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI lowered Empire State Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $11.50 to $10.50 in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com cut shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Empire State Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp lowered shares of Empire State Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, managing, acquiring, and repositioning office and retail properties. It operates through the Real Estate and Observatory segments. The Real Estate segment includes ownership, management, operation, acquisition, repositioning, and disposition of real estate assets.

