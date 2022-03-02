Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 37,585 Shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS – Get Rating) (TSE:PAAS) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 906,705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,585 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.43% of Pan American Silver worth $21,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of Pan American Silver in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 284.9% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pan American Silver in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 20.2% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,771 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the period. Finally, Clean Yield Group increased its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 158.8% in the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 4,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. 44.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PAAS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Pan American Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Pan American Silver from C$49.00 to C$48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Pan American Silver from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Pan American Silver from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.60.

Shares of PAAS stock opened at $25.74 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 1.27. Pan American Silver Corp. has a 52 week low of $20.74 and a 52 week high of $36.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.50 and a 200-day moving average of $24.59.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS – Get Rating) (TSE:PAAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.07). Pan American Silver had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 5.98%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.094 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.96%.

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties. It owns and operates silver mines located in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, and Bolivia. The company operates through the following segments: Silver, Gold, and Other. Pan American Silver was founded by Ross J.

