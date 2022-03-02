Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Cuts Stock Holdings in Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its stake in shares of Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 522,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,460 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 8.41% of Northrim BanCorp worth $22,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NRIM. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 13.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 42,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,460,000 after acquiring an additional 5,039 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 5.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 295,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,624,000 after acquiring an additional 16,198 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 5.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 107,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,604,000 after acquiring an additional 5,713 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 47.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 26,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 8,585 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Northrim BanCorp by 6.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 31,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after buying an additional 2,039 shares during the last quarter. 68.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Northrim BanCorp news, Director David W. Karp bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $43.35 per share, for a total transaction of $108,375.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jed W. Ballard sold 1,319 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total transaction of $57,165.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Northrim BanCorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Northrim BanCorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

NASDAQ:NRIM opened at $43.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $270.87 million, a PE ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Northrim BanCorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.42 and a 12 month high of $48.19.

Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.07). Northrim BanCorp had a return on equity of 15.83% and a net margin of 27.41%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Northrim BanCorp, Inc. will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is a positive change from Northrim BanCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. Northrim BanCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.33%.

Northrim Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm provides personal, business and commercial banking products and services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking and Home Mortgage Lending. The Community Banking segment offers loan and deposit products to business and consumer customers in the company’s market areas.

