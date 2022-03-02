Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Decreases Holdings in ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its stake in ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,993 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,638 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.28% of ShockWave Medical worth $20,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in ShockWave Medical in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in ShockWave Medical during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in ShockWave Medical by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ShockWave Medical during the third quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in shares of ShockWave Medical by 1,020.8% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. 90.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Frank T. Watkins sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total transaction of $3,525,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Dan Puckett sold 6,621 shares of ShockWave Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.71, for a total transaction of $958,124.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,438 shares of company stock valued at $8,275,901 in the last quarter. 15.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SWAV opened at $178.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -162.54 and a beta of 1.27. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $91.46 and a 12-month high of $249.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $161.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $189.45. The company has a current ratio of 6.36, a quick ratio of 5.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.27. ShockWave Medical had a negative net margin of 21.60% and a negative return on equity of 17.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.46) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ShockWave Medical, Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ShockWave Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $203.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. increased their price target on ShockWave Medical from $219.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on ShockWave Medical from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on ShockWave Medical from $258.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of ShockWave Medical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $235.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.00.

Shockwave Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company, which focuses on developing and commercializing products intended to transform the way calcified cardiovascular disease is treated. The firm offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

