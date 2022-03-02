Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Decreases Stock Position in MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its stake in MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,869,431 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 324,838 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 3.47% of MRC Global worth $21,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BOKF NA acquired a new position in shares of MRC Global in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,181,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of MRC Global by 684.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 428,895 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,032,000 after purchasing an additional 374,189 shares in the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council raised its position in shares of MRC Global by 34.4% in the 3rd quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 1,014,078 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,443,000 after purchasing an additional 259,694 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of MRC Global by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,070,076 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,059,000 after purchasing an additional 180,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of MRC Global by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 3,610,903 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,504,000 after purchasing an additional 175,936 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MRC opened at $10.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.99. The firm has a market cap of $854.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.33 and a beta of 2.33. MRC Global Inc. has a one year low of $6.38 and a one year high of $12.21.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The oil and gas company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.17. MRC Global had a negative net margin of 0.75% and a positive return on equity of 8.33%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that MRC Global Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MRC. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on MRC Global from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of MRC Global from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of MRC Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MRC Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $8.75 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.92.

MRC Global, Inc is a holding company engaged in the distribution of pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy, industrial, and gas utility end-markets. It operates through the following segments: U.S., Canada, and International. The company was founded on November 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

