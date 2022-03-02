Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Decreases Stock Position in Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO – Get Rating) by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,316,207 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 690,271 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.59% of Sangamo Therapeutics worth $20,870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 690,197 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,261,000 after buying an additional 31,242 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,491,442 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,853,000 after buying an additional 143,240 shares in the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics by 111.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 30,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 57,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Sangamo Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $291,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.53% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SGMO opened at $5.88 on Wednesday. Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.13 and a 12 month high of $13.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.38 and a 200-day moving average of $8.16. The company has a market cap of $858.29 million, a P/E ratio of -4.74 and a beta of 1.57.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $27.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.36 million. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 161.05% and a negative return on equity of 40.49%. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.29) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Biogen Inc. sold 81,187 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.55, for a total transaction of $694,148.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 157,625 shares of company stock valued at $1,346,371. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

SGMO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Wedbush restated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a report on Sunday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.58.

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of zinc finger proteins. It focuses on three therapeutic areas: inherited metabolic diseases, central nervous system, and diseases and immunology, which comprises inflammatory and autoimmune diseases.

