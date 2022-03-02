Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Grows Stake in Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT – Get Rating) by 295.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,003,448 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 749,648 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.16% of Clarivate worth $21,975,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLVT. Leonard Green & Partners L.P. purchased a new position in Clarivate during the 2nd quarter worth $3,211,829,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Clarivate during the 2nd quarter worth $1,906,467,000. Generation Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in Clarivate during the 3rd quarter worth $547,157,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Clarivate by 3,384.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,688,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,477,000 after purchasing an additional 6,496,485 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in Clarivate during the 2nd quarter worth $157,441,000. Institutional investors own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Clarivate alerts:

In related news, insider Mukhtar Ahmed sold 14,578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.80, for a total transaction of $361,534.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 21.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CLVT stock opened at $14.33 on Wednesday. Clarivate Plc has a 1-year low of $14.14 and a 1-year high of $34.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The company has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.80.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CLVT shares. Barclays downgraded Clarivate from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $25.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clarivate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup downgraded Clarivate from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $35.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. TheStreet downgraded Clarivate from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Clarivate from $28.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.75.

About Clarivate (Get Rating)

Clarivate Plc engages in the provision of trusted insights and analytics to accelerate the pace of innovation. It operates through the Science and Intellectual Property segments. The Science segment comprises the academic and life science product lines. The Intellectual Property segment includes patent, trademark, domain, and IP management product lines.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Clarivate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarivate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.