Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Grows Stock Holdings in Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 841,771 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 116,829 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.30% of Codexis worth $19,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDXS. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Codexis by 25.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 917,537 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,837,000 after acquiring an additional 187,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Codexis by 0.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,184,936 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $72,171,000 after acquiring an additional 13,120 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Codexis by 2.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 671,892 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,226,000 after acquiring an additional 15,776 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Codexis in the second quarter valued at about $417,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Codexis in the second quarter valued at about $753,000.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CDXS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Codexis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Codexis in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Codexis from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Codexis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.83.

In related news, Director Patrick Y. Yang sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.60, for a total value of $252,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Dennis P. Wolf sold 5,000 shares of Codexis stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.83, for a total value of $144,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CDXS opened at $19.64 on Wednesday. Codexis, Inc. has a one year low of $16.55 and a one year high of $42.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.76 and a beta of 1.71.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.04. Codexis had a negative net margin of 20.31% and a negative return on equity of 12.88%. The business had revenue of $24.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Codexis’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Codexis, Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Codexis, Inc is an enzyme engineering company, which engages in the development and sale of therapeutics. It operates through the Performance Enzymes and Novel Biotherapeutics segments. The Performance Enzymes segment commercializes CodeEvolver protein engineering technology platform and products in the pharmaceuticals market.

