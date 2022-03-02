Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Grows Stock Position in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 317,205 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 10,832 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.22% of Chegg worth $21,577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Chegg by 74.1% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,956,973 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $677,273,000 after purchasing an additional 4,237,498 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Chegg by 1.1% in the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,728,471 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $117,571,000 after purchasing an additional 19,379 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Chegg by 4.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,727,388 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $117,496,000 after purchasing an additional 78,874 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chegg by 9.5% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,568,449 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,686,000 after acquiring an additional 135,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Chegg by 21.4% in the third quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,038,322 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,627,000 after acquiring an additional 183,033 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Chegg alerts:

Shares of NYSE CHGG opened at $31.34 on Wednesday. Chegg, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.23 and a 52-week high of $100.19. The company has a quick ratio of 13.64, a current ratio of 14.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -348.18, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.81.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. Chegg had a negative net margin of 0.19% and a positive return on equity of 8.17%. The firm had revenue of $207.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Chegg news, Director Ted Schlein purchased 35,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.54 per share, for a total transaction of $1,012,313.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

CHGG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Chegg from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Chegg from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Chegg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $117.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Northland Securities cut shares of Chegg from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Chegg in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.64.

Chegg Company Profile (Get Rating)

Chegg, Inc operates a learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chegg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chegg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.