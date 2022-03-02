Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $19.59 Million Stock Position in CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its position in CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI – Get Rating) by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,175,864 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 661,632 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.17% of CVR Energy worth $19,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of CVR Energy by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,840 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 2,487 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of CVR Energy by 97,760.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,786 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 9,776 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVR Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $237,000. LVZ Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CVR Energy by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 16,414 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in CVR Energy by 41.5% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,962 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 5,564 shares in the last quarter. 91.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CVI opened at $17.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.85. CVR Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.22 and a 12 month high of $27.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.56. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.88 and a beta of 1.64.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.28). CVR Energy had a negative return on equity of 24.83% and a net margin of 0.35%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.18) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that CVR Energy, Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CVI shares. Wolfe Research raised shares of CVR Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of CVR Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of CVR Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CVR Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of CVR Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.78.

CVR Energy, Inc is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of petroleum refining and marketing business. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The company was founded in September 1906 and is headquartered in Sugar Land, TX.

