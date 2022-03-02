Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $19.85 Million Position in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Rating) (TSE:OTC) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 407,296 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,288 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.15% of Open Text worth $19,852,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Open Text by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,843,766 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $195,264,000 after purchasing an additional 327,215 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Open Text by 232.2% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 31,467 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 21,995 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its stake in Open Text by 418.4% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 650,560 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,071,000 after acquiring an additional 525,075 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Open Text by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 16,251 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $854,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Open Text by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 224,969 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,905,000 after acquiring an additional 12,542 shares during the period. 70.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ OTEX opened at $42.78 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Open Text Co. has a twelve month low of $40.96 and a twelve month high of $55.25. The company has a market cap of $11.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.90 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.75 and its 200 day moving average is $48.92.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Rating ) (TSE:OTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. Open Text had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 14.35%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Open Text Co. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a $0.221 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Open Text’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Open Text’s payout ratio is 49.16%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on OTEX shares. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Open Text from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Open Text from C$58.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Open Text from $58.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Open Text from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Open Text from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.50.

Open Text Corp. engages in the design, development, marketing and sales of enterprise information management software and solutions. It includes customer experience management (CEM), digital process automation, business network, and enterprise content management, discovery, security, and artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics solutions.

