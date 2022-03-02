Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $20.73 Million Position in Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its position in shares of Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 843,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 37,165 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 7.22% of Powell Industries worth $20,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Transform Wealth LLC increased its position in Powell Industries by 1,493.0% during the third quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 2,534,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,264,000 after buying an additional 2,375,075 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Powell Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,558,000. Acuitas Investments LLC raised its stake in Powell Industries by 118.7% in the 3rd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 101,570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,496,000 after acquiring an additional 55,136 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Powell Industries by 43.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 166,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,157,000 after purchasing an additional 50,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Powell Industries during the third quarter worth $1,204,000. 89.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

POWL stock opened at $20.57 on Wednesday. Powell Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.45 and a fifty-two week high of $37.28. The company has a market cap of $241.99 million, a PE ratio of -138.67 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.11.

Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.21). Powell Industries had a negative return on equity of 0.61% and a negative net margin of 0.39%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.06%. Powell Industries’s payout ratio is -693.33%.

In related news, CEO Brett Alan Cope purchased 10,000 shares of Powell Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.72 per share, with a total value of $227,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 23.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Powell Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. StockNews.com cut Powell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th.

Powell Industries, Inc engages in the development, design, manufacture and provision of services of custom-engineered products and systems. Its products include integrated power control room substation, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, traditional and arc-resistant distribution switch gear and control gear, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers and bus duct systems.

