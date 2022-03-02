Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $21.56 Million Stake in Rafael Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RFL)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its position in Rafael Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RFL – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 701,482 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,264 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 3.40% of Rafael worth $21,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Rafael by 101,100.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 3,033 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Rafael in the second quarter worth approximately $225,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rafael during the 3rd quarter worth $154,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rafael during the 3rd quarter worth $214,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rafael during the 3rd quarter worth $258,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Rafael alerts:

NYSE RFL opened at $2.94 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.20. The company has a market cap of $60.86 million, a P/E ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 1.99. Rafael Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.87 and a 1 year high of $66.44.

Rafael (NYSE:RFL – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 15th. The company reported ($2.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Rafael had a negative return on equity of 50.36% and a negative net margin of 3,864.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 million for the quarter.

Rafael Profile (Get Rating)

Rafael Holdings, Inc owns interest in commercial real estate assets and clinical stage pharmaceutical companies. It operates through the Real Estate and Pharmaceuticals segments. The Real Estate segment refers to the real estate holdings. The Pharmaceuticals segment is comprised of debt interests and warrants in Rafael Pharmaceuticals and a majority equity interest in LipoMedix Pharmaceuticals.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rafael Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RFL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Rafael Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rafael and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.