Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $21.64 Million Holdings in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its position in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 244,297 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,004 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.10% of Zillow Group worth $21,639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ZG. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 44.0% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 965 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 145.5% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,141 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. 20.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ZG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Zillow Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Sunday, December 5th. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on Zillow Group from $75.00 to $69.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zillow Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, cut their target price on Zillow Group from $165.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.75.

NASDAQ ZG opened at $57.44 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.94. The stock has a market cap of $14.40 billion, a PE ratio of -66.02 and a beta of 1.44. Zillow Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.08 and a fifty-two week high of $178.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.52.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.48) by $1.06. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 4.36% and a negative return on equity of 3.07%. Zillow Group’s revenue was up 392.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Zillow Group, Inc. will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

