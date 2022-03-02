Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $21.70 Million Stock Position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 425,870 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,542 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.07% of Pinterest worth $21,697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PINS. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 23.5% during the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Pinterest by 1.1% during the second quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in Pinterest by 1.2% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 18,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Pinterest by 50.3% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE PINS opened at $26.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.38 billion, a PE ratio of 57.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.15. Pinterest, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.31 and a 12 month high of $88.83.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.19. Pinterest had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 13.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Pinterest news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 4,000 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.43, for a total value of $149,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 395,877 shares of company stock worth $12,787,578. 8.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Pinterest from $45.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Pinterest in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Pinterest from $51.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Pinterest from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Pinterest from $57.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pinterest currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.84.

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

