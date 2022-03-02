Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $21 Million Stake in Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its position in Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 315,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 19,879 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.14% of Proto Labs worth $21,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Proto Labs in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,428,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Proto Labs during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,464,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Proto Labs by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Proto Labs by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $892,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Proto Labs by 57.8% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 34,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,296,000 after acquiring an additional 12,622 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Proto Labs alerts:

In other news, CEO Robert Bodor bought 3,138 shares of Proto Labs stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $47.87 per share, for a total transaction of $150,216.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Proto Labs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of PRLB stock opened at $54.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 45.67 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.10. Proto Labs, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.63 and a 12 month high of $152.50.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $123.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.91 million. Proto Labs had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 4.05%. Proto Labs’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Proto Labs, Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

Proto Labs Company Profile (Get Rating)

Proto Labs, Inc engages in the digital manufacture of custom prototypes and production parts. It offers 3D printing, CNC machining, and injection molding services. The company was founded by Lawrence J. Lukis and Gregg Bloom on May 5, 1999 and is headquartered in Maple Plain, MN.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Proto Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proto Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.