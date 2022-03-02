Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $22.25 Million Stake in Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Rating) by 69.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 181,856 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,753 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.61% of Karuna Therapeutics worth $22,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KRTX. Amundi bought a new stake in Karuna Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $172,000. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 34.9% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $311,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 33.3% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 809 shares during the period. 93.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Karuna Therapeutics news, CFO Troy A. Ignelzi sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.14, for a total transaction of $166,710.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Laurie J. Olson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $110,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 22,956 shares of company stock worth $2,741,022. 18.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KRTX. Mizuho upped their price objective on Karuna Therapeutics from $150.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Karuna Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $154.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $148.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $167.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.08.

Shares of KRTX opened at $109.25 on Wednesday. Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.77 and a 12-month high of $161.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $116.42. The company has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of -22.16 and a beta of 1.92.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.52) by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $36.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.89) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. will post -6.66 EPS for the current year.

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in business of research and development of therapies utilizing muscarinic cholinergic receptors to treat psychosis and cognitive impairment in numerous central nervous system disorders. The company was founded by Andrew Miller, Eric Elenko, and Peter Jeffrey Conn in July 2009 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

