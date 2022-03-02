Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Invests $21.31 Million in Ecovyst Inc (NYSE:ECVT)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Ecovyst Inc (NYSE:ECVT – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,827,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,312,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.33% of Ecovyst as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ECVT. Shapiro Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ecovyst in the 3rd quarter worth $68,543,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ecovyst in the 3rd quarter worth $44,839,000. Cove Street Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Ecovyst in the 3rd quarter worth $33,709,000. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Ecovyst in the 3rd quarter worth $14,865,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ecovyst in the 3rd quarter worth $9,913,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

ECVT opened at $10.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.12. Ecovyst Inc has a 1 year low of $9.12 and a 1 year high of $18.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $170.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.24 million. Ecovyst had a positive return on equity of 11.79% and a negative net margin of 40.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. Research analysts expect that Ecovyst Inc will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ECVT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Ecovyst from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. TheStreet lowered Ecovyst from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ecovyst from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup started coverage on Ecovyst in a report on Monday, November 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.80 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on Ecovyst from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ecovyst has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.88.

In related news, major shareholder Ltd Ineos sold 416,255 shares of Ecovyst stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.12, for a total value of $3,796,245.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ecovyst, Inc engages in the manufacture of specialty catalysts, materials and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Refining Services, Catalysts and Performance Chemicals. The Refining Services segment offers sulfuric acid, virgin sulfuric acid, Oleum ECO services, sulfuric acid regeneration, aluminum sulfate, treatment services and industrial field services.

