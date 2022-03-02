Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Lowers Stock Holdings in Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its position in Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,393,648 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 136,392 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 7.04% of Vera Bradley worth $22,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Vera Bradley in the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Vera Bradley by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,300 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vera Bradley by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,130 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vera Bradley in the 2nd quarter valued at $142,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Vera Bradley by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 18,868 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 3,520 shares during the last quarter. 66.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VRA stock opened at $7.22 on Wednesday. Vera Bradley, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.15 and a 12 month high of $13.62. The firm has a market cap of $243.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 1.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.16.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 8th. The textile maker reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.08). Vera Bradley had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 3.87%. The firm had revenue of $134.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Vera Bradley, Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on VRA shares. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of Vera Bradley from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vera Bradley from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Vera Bradley from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Vera Bradley currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.25.

Vera Bradley, Inc designs, produces, markets, and retails accessories for women. Its products include handbags, accessories and travel and leisure items. The company operates through the following segments: Vera Bradley Direct (VB Direct), Vera Bradley Indirect (VB Indirect), and Pura Vida. The VB Direct segment consists of sales of Vera Bradley products through Vera Bradley full-line and factory outlet stores in the United States, verabradley.com, the Vera Bradley online outlet site, and the Vera Bradley annual outlet sale in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

