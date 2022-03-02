Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 18,948 Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 431,081 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,948 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.18% of Agnico Eagle Mines worth $22,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 13,013,802 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $674,764,000 after acquiring an additional 431,689 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 8.5% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,270,243 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $272,963,000 after buying an additional 411,501 shares in the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP lifted its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 31.7% in the third quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 2,996,668 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $155,377,000 after buying an additional 720,497 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 39.4% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,568,815 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $133,203,000 after buying an additional 725,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 14.2% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,265,400 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $117,460,000 after buying an additional 281,571 shares in the last quarter. 64.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AEM opened at $52.84 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $12.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.83, a PEG ratio of 18.94 and a beta of 0.83. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 1-year low of $45.42 and a 1-year high of $74.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating ) (TSE:AEM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The mining company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.09). Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 14.16%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. This is a boost from Agnico Eagle Mines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is 63.35%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AEM. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $93.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Monday, February 14th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Agnico Eagle Mines presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.04.

Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of gold. It operates through the following segments: Northern Business, Southern Business, and Exploration. The Northern Business segment comprises of LaRonde mine, LaRonde Zone 5 mine, Lapa mine, Goldex mine, Meadowbank mine including the Amaruq deposit, Canadian Malartic joint operation, Meliadine project and Kittila mine.

