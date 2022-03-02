Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 50,805 Shares of Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,381,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,805 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.33% of Global Net Lease worth $22,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNL. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Global Net Lease by 75.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,911,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,361,000 after acquiring an additional 820,163 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Global Net Lease by 2.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,358,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $294,092,000 after buying an additional 474,737 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Global Net Lease by 202.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 542,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,027,000 after buying an additional 362,832 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Global Net Lease by 13.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,206,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,341,000 after buying an additional 258,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Global Net Lease by 66.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 513,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,507,000 after buying an additional 205,107 shares in the last quarter. 69.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Global Net Lease alerts:

Shares of GNL opened at $14.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.05. Global Net Lease, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.52 and a twelve month high of $20.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.56. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.28, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.13.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.49). Global Net Lease had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 0.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Global Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 13th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.32%. Global Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -761.87%.

Global Net Lease Profile (Get Rating)

Global Net Lease, Inc engages in the as a real estate investment services. It is focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the U.S., Western, and Northern Europe.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Global Net Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Net Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.