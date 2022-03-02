Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 5,380 Shares of Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 699,498 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,380 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 3.28% of Koppers worth $21,867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Koppers during the third quarter worth about $2,023,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Koppers during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Rubric Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Koppers by 5.9% during the third quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 1,059,120 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,108,000 after acquiring an additional 59,120 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Koppers in the third quarter worth $150,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Koppers by 0.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 347,189 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $10,853,000 after purchasing an additional 2,222 shares during the period. 92.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE KOP opened at $27.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $588.81 million, a P/E ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 1.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Koppers Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $26.86 and a one year high of $39.44.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $405.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $411.73 million. Koppers had a net margin of 5.08% and a return on equity of 22.91%. Koppers’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Koppers Holdings Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%.

In other Koppers news, VP Joseph P. Dowd sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.51, for a total transaction of $85,530.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Koppers from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Koppers has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.75.

Koppers Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals and carbon compounds. It operates through the following segments: Carbon Materials and Chemicals, Railroad and Utility Products and Services, and Performance Chemicals. The Carbon Materials and Chemicals segment manufactures carbon pitch naphthalene, creosote, and carbon black feedstock.

