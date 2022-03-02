Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 852,497 Shares of iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Rating) by 46.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,681,128 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 852,497 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.34% of iQIYI worth $21,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners bought a new position in iQIYI in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of iQIYI by 282.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 4,163 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in shares of iQIYI by 144.1% during the third quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 14,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 8,300 shares during the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of iQIYI during the third quarter worth about $141,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of iQIYI by 34.5% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 19,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 5,074 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IQ. UBS Group downgraded iQIYI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $18.50 to $9.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. HSBC lowered their price objective on iQIYI from $8.10 to $4.80 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. OTR Global restated a “negative” rating on shares of iQIYI in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Benchmark started coverage on iQIYI in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on iQIYI from $10.00 to $8.80 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.87.

Shares of iQIYI stock opened at $5.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. iQIYI, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.26 and a 52 week high of $28.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of -4.26 and a beta of 0.81.

iQIYI, Inc engages in the provision of internet video streaming services. It operates a smart television streaming service and an entertainment-based social media platform, iQIYI Paopao. The firm also also distribute video content through third-party platforms. The company was founded by Yu Gong in November 2009 and is headquartered in Haidan District, China.

