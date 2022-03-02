Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Reduces Position in Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its holdings in shares of Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,034,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 209,460 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 4.86% of Titan International worth $21,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TWI. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Titan International by 10,448.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,448 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Titan International by 9,915.8% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 3,768 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Titan International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. PDT Partners LLC raised its position in Titan International by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 12,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NinePointTwo Capital LLC bought a new stake in Titan International during the 3rd quarter valued at $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TWI opened at $10.92 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market cap of $681.19 million, a PE ratio of 136.50 and a beta of 2.62. Titan International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.69 and a 52-week high of $12.15.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Titan International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th.

Titan International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Titan International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of wheels, tires, and undercarriage industrial. It operates through the following segments: Agricultural, Earthmoving and Construction, and Consumer. The Agricultural segment manufactures rims, wheels, and tires for use in various agricultural and forestry equipment, including tractors, combines, skidders, plows, planters, and irrigation equipment.

