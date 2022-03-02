Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Reduces Stock Holdings in RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its holdings in shares of RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,286,368 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 214,417 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.99% of RPC worth $20,832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in RPC during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in RPC by 594.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,754 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4,926 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its stake in RPC by 45.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 8,463 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,663 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in RPC in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in RPC during the second quarter worth about $62,000. 27.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of RPC from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RPC from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.75 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th.

In other news, Director Gary W. Rollins sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total value of $160,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 69.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RPC stock opened at $8.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 3.16. RPC, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.33 and a 1-year high of $9.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 282.43 and a beta of 1.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.27 and its 200 day moving average is $5.17.

RPC (NYSE:RES – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. RPC had a net margin of 0.83% and a return on equity of 1.15%. The firm had revenue of $268.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.32 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 80.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that RPC, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RPC, Inc engages in the exploration, production and development of oil and gas properties. It operates through the following segments: Technical Services and Support Services. The Technical Services segment provides oil and gas, fracturing, acidizing, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline and fishing services.

