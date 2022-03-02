Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 11,796 Shares of LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its stake in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 147,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,796 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.11% of LendingTree worth $20,653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of LendingTree by 33.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 348,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,743,000 after buying an additional 87,210 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of LendingTree by 73.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 159,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,874,000 after acquiring an additional 67,732 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LendingTree by 5.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,298,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $181,610,000 after purchasing an additional 63,713 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of LendingTree by 111.9% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 111,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,648,000 after purchasing an additional 59,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in LendingTree during the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,565,000. 86.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TREE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of LendingTree from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of LendingTree from $175.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LendingTree from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on LendingTree in a report on Monday, February 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $139.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on LendingTree from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.44.

NASDAQ:TREE opened at $116.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.79 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $122.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.11. LendingTree, Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.97 and a 52 week high of $279.93.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $258.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.25 million. LendingTree had a negative return on equity of 0.62% and a net margin of 1.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.73) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that LendingTree, Inc. will post -3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

LendingTree, Inc engages in the operation of an online loan marketplace for consumers seeking loans and other credit-based offerings. It operates through the following segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment consists of purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, home equity loans and lines of credit and reverse mortgage loans and real estate.

