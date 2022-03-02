Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 132,147 Shares of The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,248,083 shares of the company’s stock after selling 132,147 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 3.97% of Marcus worth $21,779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MCS. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Marcus by 9.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,528,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,421,000 after purchasing an additional 133,966 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in Marcus by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 911,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,909,000 after acquiring an additional 188,645 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Marcus by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 904,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,792,000 after acquiring an additional 104,916 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in Marcus by 7.5% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 892,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,571,000 after acquiring an additional 62,400 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Marcus by 5.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 783,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,609,000 after purchasing an additional 41,527 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Marcus alerts:

NYSE MCS opened at $17.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $553.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.03 and a beta of 1.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The Marcus Co. has a 1-year low of $14.42 and a 1-year high of $24.71.

Several brokerages have commented on MCS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Marcus in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Marcus from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Marcus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their target price on Marcus from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.50.

Marcus Company Profile (Get Rating)

Marcus Corp. engages in operating movie theatres, hotels, and resorts. It operates through the following business segments: Theatres and Hotels & Resorts. The Theatres segment includes multiscreen motion picture theatres and a family entertainment center. The Hotels & Resorts segment owns and operates full service hotels and resorts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marcus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marcus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.