Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 13,743 Shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its stake in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 303,107 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,743 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.11% of Dynatrace worth $21,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Dynatrace during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Dynatrace by 289.2% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Dynatrace by 138.2% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Dynatrace during the third quarter worth $75,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the 3rd quarter worth $82,000. Institutional investors own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on DT shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $75.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $81.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Dynatrace from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.70.

DT opened at $44.66 on Wednesday. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.99 and a 52-week high of $80.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $12.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 165.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.44.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. Dynatrace had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The business had revenue of $240.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Alicia Allen sold 599 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total transaction of $26,050.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bernd Greifeneder sold 2,676 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total transaction of $116,379.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 113,798 shares of company stock worth $7,040,125 in the last 90 days. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dynatrace, Inc offers a software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.

