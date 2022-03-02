Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 21,979 Shares of Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its stake in Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 842,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 21,979 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 4.99% of Capital City Bank Group worth $20,833,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 104,075.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 4,163 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Capital City Bank Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $220,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Capital City Bank Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $225,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Capital City Bank Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $293,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Capital City Bank Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $308,000. Institutional investors own 42.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCBG opened at $27.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $455.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.47. Capital City Bank Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.01 and a 52 week high of $29.00.

Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.06). Capital City Bank Group had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 9.93%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Capital City Bank Group, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. Capital City Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.32%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Capital City Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Capital City Bank Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th.

In related news, Director Laura L. Johnson bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.49 per share, for a total transaction of $26,490.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 20.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Capital City Bank Group, Inc operates as a bank holding company. Its principal services are Banking Services, Trust and Asset Management Services, and Brokerage Services. The firm provides traditional deposit and credit services, mortgage banking, asset management, trust, merchant services, bank cards, data processing and securities brokerage services.

