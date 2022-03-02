Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 5,911 Shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,008,022 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 5,911 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 2.94% of Ruth’s Hospitality Group worth $20,877,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 4.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,590,202 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $59,653,000 after purchasing an additional 98,804 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 37.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,846,651 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $42,528,000 after purchasing an additional 502,009 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 30.2% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,371,741 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $28,409,000 after purchasing an additional 318,023 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 5.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,111,395 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,595,000 after purchasing an additional 55,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 4.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 571,667 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $13,165,000 after purchasing an additional 26,010 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Susan Mirdamadi sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.63% of the company’s stock.

RUTH stock opened at $23.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $795.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.41, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 2.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.98. Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. has a one year low of $16.45 and a one year high of $28.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.10. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 31.87%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 2nd. Ruth’s Hospitality Group’s payout ratio is 39.34%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on RUTH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ruth’s Hospitality Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.20.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc engages in the development and operation of fine dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Company Owned Steakhouse Restaurants and Franchise Operations. The Company-Owned Steakhouse Restaurants segment operates restaurants under the Ruth’s Chris Steak House brand.

