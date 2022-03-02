Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 72,010 Shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its holdings in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 984,647 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,010 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.21% of Under Armour worth $19,874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 20,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 5,983 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Under Armour by 19.0% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 65,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after buying an additional 10,415 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Under Armour by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new position in Under Armour during the 3rd quarter valued at $10,131,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Under Armour by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,552,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,685,000 after acquiring an additional 180,680 shares during the last quarter. 33.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group increased their target price on Under Armour from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet lowered Under Armour from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Cowen reduced their target price on Under Armour from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Under Armour in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Finally, OTR Global upgraded Under Armour to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.70.

NYSE:UAA opened at $17.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a PE ratio of 18.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.24. Under Armour, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.21 and a fifty-two week high of $27.28.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Under Armour had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 21.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Under Armour announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 6.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The Connected Fitness segment offers digital fitness subscriptions, along with digital advertising through its MapMyFitness, MyFitnessPal, and Endomondo applications.

