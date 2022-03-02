Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 77,989 Shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,207,867 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77,989 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.26% of Under Armour worth $21,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Under Armour by 1,372.9% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,787 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its stake in shares of Under Armour by 1,651.7% during the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 4,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 3,799 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 151.4% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares during the period. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new stake in shares of Under Armour in the third quarter worth about $181,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.56% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on UA shares. Robert W. Baird raised Under Armour from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. B. Riley cut their target price on Under Armour from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley raised Under Armour from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Under Armour from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.75.

UA stock opened at $15.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.44. Under Armour, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.39 and a 52-week high of $23.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.26 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.31.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Under Armour had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 21.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter.

In related news, CAO Aditya Maheshwari sold 2,899 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total value of $45,340.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 15.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The Connected Fitness segment offers digital fitness subscriptions, along with digital advertising through its MapMyFitness, MyFitnessPal, and Endomondo applications.

