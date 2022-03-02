Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Trims Holdings in The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its position in shares of The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 972,949 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 13,408 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 4.12% of First of Long Island worth $20,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in First of Long Island by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 30,175 shares of the bank’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 4,520 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of First of Long Island by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 19,041 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 3,784 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of First of Long Island by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 55,176 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 7,063 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of First of Long Island by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 21,158 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 2,120 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of First of Long Island by 84.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,971 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362 shares during the period. 64.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First of Long Island from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st.

FLIC opened at $20.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The First of Long Island Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.77 and a fifty-two week high of $23.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.94. The stock has a market cap of $491.94 million, a PE ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 0.47.

First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. First of Long Island had a net margin of 31.79% and a return on equity of 10.39%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The First of Long Island Co. will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 4th. First of Long Island’s payout ratio is currently 44.20%.

The First of Long Island Corp. is a holding company, through which its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of financial services. It offers personal banking, business banking and lending services to individual, professional, corporate, institutional, and government customers. The company was founded on February 7, 1984 and is headquartered in Glen Head, NY.

