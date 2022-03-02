Direxion Daily Global Clean Energy Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:KLNE) Shares Down 2.7%

Shares of Direxion Daily Global Clean Energy Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:KLNE – Get Rating) were down 2.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $18.59 and last traded at $19.15. Approximately 18,932 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 85% from the average daily volume of 10,216 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.67.
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.42.
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Global Clean Energy Bull 2X Shares stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Global Clean Energy Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:KLNE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 19,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 5.56% of Direxion Daily Global Clean Energy Bull 2X Shares at the end of the most recent quarter.
