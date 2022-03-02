Direxion Low Priced Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:LOPX) Trading Down 2.4%

Direxion Low Priced Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:LOPX – Get Rating) was down 2.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $6.75 and last traded at $6.75. Approximately 97 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 685 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.91.
The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.15 and a 200 day moving average of $8.38.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Direxion Low Priced Stock ETF in the third quarter valued at about $1,169,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Direxion Low Priced Stock ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $1,169,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Direxion Low Priced Stock ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $142,000.
