Diversey (DSEY) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, March 9th. Analysts expect Diversey to post earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

DSEY opened at $9.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.59. Diversey has a 12-month low of $8.97 and a 12-month high of $18.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46.

Get Diversey alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DSEY. Citigroup began coverage on Diversey in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on Diversey from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Diversey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Diversey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Diversey from $16.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Diversey presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.64.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Diversey by 61.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Diversey by 50.8% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,862 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Diversey in the fourth quarter valued at about $155,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Diversey in the fourth quarter valued at about $273,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diversey in the fourth quarter valued at about $289,000. 99.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Diversey (Get Rating)

Diversey Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides infection prevention and cleaning solutions in Europe, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Institutional, and Food and Beverage. The company manufactures, markets, and sells infection prevention and personal care products; floor and building care chemicals; kitchen and mechanical ware wash chemicals, and machines; dosing and dispensing equipment; and floor care machines to healthcare, education, food service, retail and grocery, hospitality, and building service contractor industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Diversey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diversey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.