Donoghue Forlines Risk Managed Innovation ETF (BATS:DFNV) Trading Down 1.3%

Donoghue Forlines Risk Managed Innovation ETF (BATS:DFNV – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 1.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $25.72 and last traded at $25.72. 8,370 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $26.05.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.04.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Donoghue Forlines Risk Managed Innovation ETF stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Donoghue Forlines Risk Managed Innovation ETF (BATS:DFNV – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

